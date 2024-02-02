Former Clemson RB Wayne Gallman signs with pro team

Wayne Gallman signed with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the eight-team UFL this week.

Gallman was picked the fourth round of the NFL draft by the New York Giants in the 2017.

Over stints with the Giants, Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings, he has played in 61 games as a pro with 366 carries for 1,548 yards and nine touchdowns.

Gallman has also been on rosters for the San Francisco 49ers (2021), Kansas City Chiefs (2022) and Seattle Seahawks (2022).

Gallman tallied 3,429 rushing yards on 676 carries, with 34 touchdowns over 42 games (37 starts) over three seasons at Clemson.

The UFL is set to begin play on March 30 and air on FOX, ESPN, FS1 and ABC.

Clemson in the UFL (as of Jan. 8 announcements and Jan. 30 announcement)

Birmingham: WR Deon Cain, WR Amari Rodgers

Houston: OT Isaiah Battle, CB Elijah Rodgers

Memphis: S TJ Green, WR Diondre Overton

Arlington: LB Vic Beasley

St. Louis: RB Wayne Gallman