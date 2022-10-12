Former Clemson RB signs to Chiefs practice squad

CLEMSON in the NFL

Wayne Gallman is headed to KC as a member of the practice squad.
Former Clemson RB Wayne Gallman signs to Chiefs practice squad
by - 2022 Oct 12, Wed 13:36

Former Clemson running back Wayne Gallman was announced as the latest practice squad signing by the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday.

Gallman had had multiple workouts with NFL teams prior to and in-season before the signing.

Gallman played in two games with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 and six with the Atlanta Falcons with 28 rushes for 104 yards and one catch for 21. He was also on the roster for the San Francisco 49ers through training camp in 2021.

Before that, he played four seasons with the New York Giants and found the end zone 11 times total there.

Gallman produced 3,429 rushing yards on 676 carries, with 34 touchdowns over 42 games (37 starts) over three seasons at Clemson before a fourth-round NFL draft selection by the Giants.

