Former Clemson RB re-signs with Seahawks

Former Clemson RB Wayne Gallman re-signs with Seahawks

TigerNet Staff by

Wayne Gallman is back on an NFL practice squad -- and back in Seattle.

The Seattle Seahawks cut Wayne Gallman from their practice squad this week ahead of Thursday's loss to San Francisco to sign wide receiver Jaylen Smith, and the Seahawks reversed that transaction on Saturday to add Gallman ahead back to the practice squad ahead of the final three weeks of the season.

The Seahawks are 7-7 now and still alive for a playoff spot. Gallman signed with the Seahawks first earlier this month.

Gallman was on the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad for over a month already recently.

He had stints with the Minnesota Vikings and the Atlanta Falcons and also was with the San Francisco 49ers through training camp in 2021.

Before that, he played four seasons with the New York Giants and scored 11 touchdowns there after a fourth-round draft selection in 2017.

Gallman tallied 3,429 rushing yards on 676 carries, with 34 touchdowns over 42 games (37 starts) over three seasons at Clemson.

Seahawks sign Wayne Gallman to practice squad, cut Jaylen Smith — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 17, 2022