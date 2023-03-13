Report: Former Clemson punter signs lucrative deal

Former Clemson punter Bradley Pinion signs lucrative deal

Former Clemson punter Bradley Pinion is staying in Atlanta.

Pinion and the Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a three-year, $8.65 million deal, per NFL Network reporter Tom Peliserro.

The deal nets him $4.325 million guaranteed and $3.5 million just this year.

Pelissero reports that Pinion will be among the top-8 paid punters in the league.

Pinion averaged 45.9 yards per punt and landed 23 of those inside the 20 last season.

Pinion has averaged 43.9 yards per punt over his NFL career, landing 34.75% of his attempts inside the 20.

He was picked in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers and won a Super Bowl while with the Tampa Bay Bucs.

