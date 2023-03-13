CLEMSON in the NFL

Bradley Pinion signed a $8.65 million deal over three years with the Atlanta Falcons. (Photo: Jim Dedmon / USATODAY)
Bradley Pinion signed a $8.65 million deal over three years with the Atlanta Falcons. (Photo: Jim Dedmon / USATODAY)

Former Clemson punter Bradley Pinion signs lucrative deal
by - Monday, March 13, 2023, 12:46 PM

Former Clemson punter Bradley Pinion is staying in Atlanta.

Pinion and the Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a three-year, $8.65 million deal, per NFL Network reporter Tom Peliserro.

The deal nets him $4.325 million guaranteed and $3.5 million just this year.

Pelissero reports that Pinion will be among the top-8 paid punters in the league.

Pinion averaged 45.9 yards per punt and landed 23 of those inside the 20 last season.

Pinion has averaged 43.9 yards per punt over his NFL career, landing 34.75% of his attempts inside the 20.

He was picked in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers and won a Super Bowl while with the Tampa Bay Bucs.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Report: Former Clemson punter signs lucrative deal
Report: Former Clemson punter signs lucrative deal
WATCH: Brad Brownell on Tigers being left out of NCAA Tournament
WATCH: Brad Brownell on Tigers being left out of NCAA Tournament
Tigers to host WNIT game
Tigers to host WNIT game
Tigers host Cougars for midweek game
Tigers host Cougars for midweek game
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the NFL Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Donor's Den

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest