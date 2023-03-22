Power Rangers reunion: Former Clemson lineman signs with 49ers

Austin Bryant has signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, says the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. He joins his former Clemson D-line teammate Clelin Ferrell with the 49ers, who also recently signed there after playing with the Las Vegas Raiders from 2019-on.

Bryant was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft by the Detroit Lions.

Around stints on the injured reserve, Bryant logged 33 games with six starts for Detroit, posting 4.5 sacks, 65 total tackles and 11 QB hits.

He missed the first six games of the 2016 Clemson season (foot) but recovered to a first-team All-American campaign in 2017 with 15.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks with 12 QB pressures. Bryant earned AP All-Bowl honors in a second national title run in 2018, credited with 44 tackles (14.5 for loss) and 8.0 sacks in 667 snaps in 15 games overall (all starts).

Two other draftees from that 2019 class are Dexter Lawrence, with the New York Giants, and Christian Wilkins, with the Miami Dolphins.