Former Clemson linebacker waived by NFL team

Former Clemson linebacker James Skalski waived by NFL team

Former Clemson linebacker James Skalski was waived by the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday.

Skalski was a part of the cuts made for the 53-man roster deadline in the NFL on Tuesday.

He signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent.

Skalski logged 10 total tackles over three preseason games.

Fellow 'Bruise Brother' Baylon Spector, who was drafted in the sixth round of the NFL draft, did make the 53-man roster for the Buffalo Bills.

Skalski was a two-time All-ACC performer who registered 310 tackles including 20.5 tackles for loss and 10.0 sacks during his career at Clemson.

His 69 career games played tied for the Clemson and modern FBS record and he is the only player ever to play and win in five ACC Championship games.

Waived, in addition to those already reported: Curtis Brooks, Kameron Cline, Ethan Fernea, DeMichael Harris, Samson Nacua, James Skalski, Marvell Tell III, Sterling Weatherford, Chris Wilcox, Chris Williams



Released: Keke Coutee, Brandon King, Dennis Kelly, Will Redmond — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 30, 2022