CLEMSON in the NFL

Tanner Muse is headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers. (Photo: Kevin Jairaj / USATODAY)
Tanner Muse is headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers. (Photo: Kevin Jairaj / USATODAY)

Former Clemson defender Tanner Muse signs with Steelers
by - 2023 Apr 14, Fri 12:00

Former Clemson defender Tanner Muse has found a new landing spot.

Muse is signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per multiple reports.

After beginning the year on the practice squad, Muse moved up the 53-man roster and played in 17 games for the Seahawks last year (one start), totaling 16 tackles and a pass breakup. He played in six games in the 2021 campaign with Seattle as well.

Muse was drafted by the Raiders in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft but didn't play a snap there after injury and being waived in 2021. He signed with the Seattle practice squad after that.

At Clemson, Muse was credited with 237 career tackles (10.5 for loss), 15 passes broken up, 4.0 sacks, seven interceptions for 102 yards (including a 64-yard return for a touchdown), a forced fumble and a 63-yard fumble return for a touchdown in 1,921 snaps over 59 career games (39 starts).

He notched third-team AP All-America honors for the 2019 season with 73 tackles, (6.0 for loss), 2.0 sacks, five pass breakups and a team-leading four interceptions in 669 snaps over 15 games (all starts).

Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Reports: Former Clemson defender signs with Steelers
Reports: Former Clemson defender signs with Steelers
Orange and White Clemson spring game rosters released
Orange and White Clemson spring game rosters released
247Sports projects Clemson with top-10 defense in college football this season
247Sports projects Clemson with top-10 defense in college football this season
WATCH: NFL Network draft feature on Myles Murphy
WATCH: NFL Network draft feature on Myles Murphy
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the NFL Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Donor's Den

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week