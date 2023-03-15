CLEMSON in the NFL

DeShawn Williams is back in the Carolinas with the Panthers. (USA TODAY/Bob Donnan)
DeShawn Williams is back in the Carolinas with the Panthers. (USA TODAY/Bob Donnan)

Former Clemson defender signs with Panthers
by - 2023 Mar 15, Wed 18:57

Former Clemson defender and Upstate native DeShawn Williams is coming back to the Carolinas.

The Carolina Panthers announced the addition of Williams to their roster Wednesday night:

The Panthers added another big piece up front early in free agency as they continue to rebuild a defense in a new image.

The team agreed to terms with Denver defensive tackle DeShawn Williams Wednesday night.

The 30-year-old Williams started 15 games for the Broncos last year, so he's a known commodity to new Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and senior assistant Dom Capers...

Williams grew up in Central, S.C., and starred at Daniel High before he headed to Clemson.

Originally an undrafted free agent, he spent time with the Bengals, Dolphins, Colts, and the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL in addition to three stints with Denver.

In his career, he has 34 starts in 50 games, with an interception and 4.5 sacks.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Dabo Swinney Scrimmage Report
WATCH: Dabo Swinney Scrimmage Report
WATCH: Brad Brownell, Hunter Tyson on season-ending loss
WATCH: Brad Brownell, Hunter Tyson on season-ending loss
No. 4 Tigers pour it on late to run-rule 49ers
No. 4 Tigers pour it on late to run-rule 49ers
4-star WR picks up Clemson offer
4-star WR picks up Clemson offer
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the NFL Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Donor's Den

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest