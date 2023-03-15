Former Clemson defender signs with Panthers

The Carolina Panthers announced the addition of Williams to their roster Wednesday night:

The Panthers added another big piece up front early in free agency as they continue to rebuild a defense in a new image.

The team agreed to terms with Denver defensive tackle DeShawn Williams Wednesday night.

The 30-year-old Williams started 15 games for the Broncos last year, so he's a known commodity to new Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and senior assistant Dom Capers...

Williams grew up in Central, S.C., and starred at Daniel High before he headed to Clemson.

Originally an undrafted free agent, he spent time with the Bengals, Dolphins, Colts, and the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL in addition to three stints with Denver.

In his career, he has 34 starts in 50 games, with an interception and 4.5 sacks.