Former Clemson defender named a Pro Bowl selection
Former Clemson defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence was announced today as a Pro Bowl selection.

Lawrence was selected for the first time in his four-year career. He is the first Giants defensive lineman to receive the honor since end Jason Pierre-Paul was selected to his second Pro Bowl in 2012, and the first interior lineman to go since nose tackle Erik Howard in 1990.

Lawrence was named a first-team All-Pro through the first 3/4s of the season by Pro Football Focus.

He was selected out of Clemson in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft.

The Pro Bowl all-star game was replaced this year for a week-long skills and flag football event in Las Vegas.

