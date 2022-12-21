|
Former Clemson defender named a Pro Bowl selection
Former Clemson defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence was announced today as a Pro Bowl selection.
Lawrence was selected for the first time in his four-year career. He is the first Giants defensive lineman to receive the honor since end Jason Pierre-Paul was selected to his second Pro Bowl in 2012, and the first interior lineman to go since nose tackle Erik Howard in 1990.
Lawrence was named a first-team All-Pro through the first 3/4s of the season by Pro Football Focus.
He was selected out of Clemson in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft.
The Pro Bowl all-star game was replaced this year for a week-long skills and flag football event in Las Vegas.
Tags: Clemson NFL, Dexter Lawrence