Former Clemson defender cut from NFL injured reserve list

Former Clemson defender Mackensie Alexander cut from NFL injured reserve list

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson cornerback Mackensie Alexander reached an injury settlement and was cut by the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, PFN's Aaron Wilson reported.

Alexander was placed on the injured reserve last month a week after he signed with the team after suffering a groin injury.

Instead of being sidelined all year, Alexander is now eligible to sign with another team and play this season still.

Alexander has logged 25 starts over 84 games with stints in Minnesota and Cincinnati. He has three interceptions and 32 total passes defensed with 4.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

He was selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Vikings.

Dolphins cut Mackensie Alexander from IR with injury settlement — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 1, 2022