Former Clemson DB Trayvon Mullen claimed by Ravens

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen was offically claimed off of waivers by the Baltimore Ravens on Monday.

Mullen was released during the Dallas Cowboys' NFC playoffs run after seeing action in a lone game, tallying three tackles. He is a cousin of standout Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Mullen started 2022 with the Las Vegas Raiders, who picked him in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft, and he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals before the start of the season.

The Cardinals released Mullen in December after posting 13 tackles and a pass breakup there in six games.

Mullen had injury issues with the Raiders and posted four interceptions and 28 pass breakups over three seasons.

The former 4-star prospect was a second-team All-American and the defensive MVP of the national championship win over Alabama in the 2018 Clemson season. He totaled 94 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three quarterback pressures, four interceptions, a forced fumble and 12 pass breakups in 1474 snaps over 41 games (26 starts) in his Clemson career.

Former Mullen Clemson teammate John Simpson finished the year on the Ravens practice squad.