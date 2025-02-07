Goodrich joins a Birmingham Stallions roster with fellow Clemson pros Joseph Ngata and Amari Rodgers currently.

The Stallions have won a spring professional football championship every season it has existed since 2022, with two in the USFL and one in the XFL-merger-UFL debut last year.

In his time with the Eagles, Goodrich played in four games with one start, tallying five tackles. He was claimed off of waivers by the New York Giants after being cut last summer but didn't end up seeing the field there.

The Missouri native signed a sweetened undrafted free agent deal in 2022 that was worth $217,000 fully guaranteed, then waived after camp and signed to the practice squad in Philly.

Goodrich earned an All-America recognition and Cheez-It Bowl MVP honors in his 2021 Clemson season with 48 tackles, nine pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Over his time as a Tiger, Goodrich totaled 84 tackles (0.5 for loss), 15 pass breakups, five interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 1,116 snaps over 47 games (16 starts).