Former Clemson DB signs with Dolphins

Former Clemson DB Mackensie Alexander signs with Miami Dolphins

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson cornerback Mackensie Alexander was announced as signing with the Miami Dolphins on Monday.

The south Florida native (Immokalee) worked out with the team earlier in the day.

Alexander has made 25 starts over 84 games from 2016-21 with stints in Minnesota and Cincinnati. He has three interceptions and 32 total passes defensed with 4.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

He was picked in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Vikings.

Alexander was a 5-star prospect out of high school and had 52 tackles, four tackles for loss and 12 pass breakups in 1,499 snaps over 27 career games as a Tiger.

Earning freshman All-America honors in 2014, Alexander did not allow a touchdown in the final nine games of the season and just 20 passes out of 57 were completed at his receiver all year (two being touchdowns).