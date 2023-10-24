CLEMSON in the NFL

K'Von Wallace was released by the Arizona Cardinals. He started the year with the Philadelphia Eagles.
K'Von Wallace was released by the Arizona Cardinals. He started the year with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Former Clemson DB K'Von Wallace released by Cardinals
by - 2023 Oct 24 17:59

The Arizona Cardinals released former Clemson defensive back K'Von Wallace on Tuesday.

It's the second release Wallace has faced this season after being cut after the preseason by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Making five starts in seven games, Wallace logged 34 solo tackles and an interception this season, with a 70.1 passer rating allowed over 400+ snaps.

He made the statsheet last on Oct. 15 versus the LA Rams (3 combo and solo tackles each).

Wallace played three seasons in Philly with seven starts over 45 games. He has 74 career solo tackles.

Wallace was picked in the fourth round by the Eagles in the 2020 NFL draft after a standout Clemson career.

Wallace completed his time at Clemson credited with 178 career tackles (5.5 for loss), 21 passes broken up, five interceptions returned for 180 yards (including one returned for a touchdown), two sacks and two forced fumbles in 1,896 snaps over 59 games (36 starts)

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Former Clemson WR placed on NFL's Commissioner Exempt list
Former Clemson WR placed on NFL's Commissioner Exempt list
Clemson falls to Notre Dame
Clemson falls to Notre Dame
Clemson picked in ACC men's basketball top-five preseason, PJ Hall named to first team
Clemson picked in ACC men's basketball top-five preseason, PJ Hall named to first team
Andy Reid updates latest with Justyn Ross
Andy Reid updates latest with Justyn Ross
Post your comments!
Read all 6 replies on the NFL Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week