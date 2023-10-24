It's the second release Wallace has faced this season after being cut after the preseason by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Making five starts in seven games, Wallace logged 34 solo tackles and an interception this season, with a 70.1 passer rating allowed over 400+ snaps.

He made the statsheet last on Oct. 15 versus the LA Rams (3 combo and solo tackles each).

Wallace played three seasons in Philly with seven starts over 45 games. He has 74 career solo tackles.

Wallace was picked in the fourth round by the Eagles in the 2020 NFL draft after a standout Clemson career.

Wallace completed his time at Clemson credited with 178 career tackles (5.5 for loss), 21 passes broken up, five interceptions returned for 180 yards (including one returned for a touchdown), two sacks and two forced fumbles in 1,896 snaps over 59 games (36 starts)