Former Clemson CB traded to Arizona Cardinals

Trayvon Mullen is staying out West but switching conferences to Arizona. (Photo: Jay Biggerstaff / USATODAY)
Former Clemson CB Trayvon Mullen traded to Arizona Cardinals
by - 2022 Aug 30, Tue 15:14

Former Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen is staying out West but switching conferences.

The former second-round NFL draft pick is being traded from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Arizona Cardinals, ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported on Tuesday.

The day is filled with roster movement as the league has teams settle on a 53-man roster by 4 p.m.

Mullen has missed time in camp due to injury this year. He finished last season on the injured reserve as well.

He has logged 37 games over three seasons as a pro with four interceptions and 28 passes defended.

The former National Championship Defensive MVP joins former Tigers Isaiah Simmons and DeAndre Hopkins in Arizona.

