ESPN's Kiper moves Clemson draft prospect up in latest rankings

ESPN's Kiper moves Nate Wiggins up in latest rankings

TigerNet Staff by

Longtime ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. elevated one Clemson NFL draft prospect and another ESPN analyst is high on Clemson's latest draft entry. Nate Wiggins moved up three spots to No. 18 overall in Kiper's latest prospect rankings with most of the NFL draft declarations in (deadline is Jan. 15). Kiper's position rankings remained static with Wiggins as his No.2 CB, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. as his No. 2 off-ball linebacker and Ruke Orhorhoro as his No. 9 defensive tackle. Elsewhere on ESPN, analyst Field Yates has Wiggins up to No. 13 overall. "While Wiggins' frame and blazing speed -- we're talking sprinter speed -- are enough to draw you in, there's much more to his game," Yates said. "He plays with extreme confidence, an essential ingredient for a man-to-man coverage corner. And the difference between a talented football player and an effective football player is often effort, which can never be questioned for Wiggins. He never gives up on a play. Wiggins finished 2023 with two picks and six pass breakups." Also noteworthy in Yates' assessment, he has Will Shipley as the No. 4 running back prospect. He also rates Trotter as his No. 3 linebacker overall and Wiggins as the top corner. In ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid's latest mock draft, he sees Wiggins going No. 19 overall to Green Bay. "The Packers have used only one first-round pick on offense (Jordan Love) over the past decade, and I'm projecting more of the same in 2024. Wiggins is a long and polished prospect who primarily plays on the outside. A strong argument could be made that he has the best technique in this cornerback class, and he has the movement skills and instincts to suffocate matchups in coverage. The trade of Rasul Douglas at the deadline left Green Bay thin in the secondary, and the Packers allowed 8.3 yards per attempt this season (22nd in the NFL). Over the past two seasons, Wiggins broke up 17 passes and picked off three," said Reid.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now