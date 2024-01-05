ESPN's Kiper Jr. updated NFL draft Top 25, position rankings feature three Tigers

Three future Clemson pros made the latest 2024 NFL draft assessment for longtime ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. Nate Wiggins leads the Clemson contingent at No. 21 overall. "He has the length and recovery speed to match up effectively with any wideout he goes up against," Kiper said. "Wiggins shows a smooth turning motion, good instincts in coverage and can make up ground in a hurry while using his height and arm length as a major advantage. Wiggins played in 10 games this season as a first-team All-ACC selection, with 25 tackles (one for loss), a team-high nine pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one sack and two interceptions (one of which he returned 46 yards for his second career touchdown). He is rated as the No. 2 cornerback overall by Kiper. Wiggins finished his Clemson career with 50 tackles (3.0 for loss), 24 pass breakups, three interceptions (including two returned for touchdowns), two forced fumbles, a sack and a blocked field goal in 1,377 career snaps over 34 games (18 starts) from 2021-23. Also rated No. 2 at his position is Jeremiah Trotter Jr., who is tabbed as an off-ball linebacker by Kiper. The Butkus Award finalist and two-time All-American finished his Clemson career credited with 202 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, 13 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and four interceptions (including two returned for touchdowns) in 1,413 snaps over 39 career games (26 starts) from 2021-23. The final 2023 Tiger defender in the Top 10 position rankings is defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro at No. 9 there. He was credited with 97 tackles (25.5 for loss), 12.0 sacks, nine pass breakups and two fumble recoveries in 1,526 career snaps over 53 games (30 starts) from 2019-23. Orhorhoro was an All-ACC pick this past season with 22 tackles (8.0 for loss), a career-high 5.0 sacks and a pass breakup in 412 snaps over 12 games (all starts). The 2024 NFL draft will be held in Detroit from April 25-27.

