ESPN updates latest on DeAndre Hopkins' NFL future, teams to offer him this offseason

ESPN provided its latest reporting Sunday on former Clemson star receiver DeAndre Hopkins and where he might end up this season. Hopkins has made two visits in free agency since being released by the Arizona Cardinals in late May, and those two teams are the ones to have offers on the table to the three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection. "Key points on where things stand with free agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins, according to sources close to the situation, are as follows: The Tennessee Titans and Patriots have made offers, the Titans have been more aggressive to this point and Hopkins hasn’t been in a rush to sign. One reason for Hopkins to wait a bit longer is to leave open the possibility of another team entering the mix, potentially increasing his market," said the ESPN report. "If it remains between the Titans and Patriots, one question Hopkins might have to ask himself is which team gives him a better chance to cash in on incentives and maximize his earnings. Given his proven production in Bill O’Brien’s offense from their time together with the Houston Texans, perhaps that would give New England an edge," added the Patriots' ESPN reporter Mike Reiss. The Titans' training camp will start on July 25, and the Patriots' on July 26. ESPN has also said the Kansas City Chiefs have shown interest in Hopkins. Hopkins' last 1,000-yard campaign came in 2020 (115 catches for 1,407 yards and six scores). He saw action in at least 15 games per season up to the 2021-22 campaign, with an average of 1,251 yards on 93 catches with eight touchdowns per year. Hopkins played in 10 games after injury in 2021 with 42 catches for 572 yards and eight touchdowns. Hopkins was suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season for what he said was a trace of the banned-substance Ostarine coming up in a test. He played nine games after and totaled 64 catches for 717 yards and three scores.

