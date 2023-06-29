ESPN says Clemson pros are two of the biggest NFL draft steals of the past decade

Atlanta Falcons standout interior defender Grady Jarrett makes the list at No. 26, after a productive career to this point from a fifth-round selection in 2015.

"Jarrett's pre-draft scouting report included the word 'undersized,' as he lacked length and strength at the point of attack at 6-foot and 305 pounds," ESPN's Jordan Reid said. "Aaron Donald blazed a trail for undersized interior defenders, but Jarrett also helped prove that smaller interior prospects can make a big NFL impact. His 17.5% pass rush win rate since 2017 ranks third among interior players, and he landed a big three-year extension in 2022 worth over $50 million."

Jarrett has logged 420 total tackles and 32.5 sacks over eight seasons.

'WRU' product Tee Higgins just made the draft steals field at No. 50 after being selected with the first pick of the 2020 NFL draft second round by the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Following a prolific career at Clemson, Higgins was the seventh wide receiver selected in 2020. He is a lean but aggressive wideout at the catch point, and he can make acrobatic catches look routine. Higgins has become a major part of an elite receiver trio for Joe Burrow and has been remarkably consistent," said Reid.

Pro Football Focus says Higgins could sign an extension worth near $100 million.

Higgins has logged 215 catches for 3,028 yards and 19 touchdowns over three seasons.

GO UP AND GET IT TEE HIGGINS

pic.twitter.com/DZtKuZVOZn — PFF (@PFF) January 30, 2023