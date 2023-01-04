CLEMSON in the NFL

Bryan Bresee is among three projected Tigers in the top-16 of the latest NFL mock draft.
Bryan Bresee is among three projected Tigers in the top-16 of the latest NFL mock draft.

ESPN projection has three Tigers in top-16 of latest NFL mock draft
by - 2023 Jan 4, Wed 15:52

Clemson has three projected in the top-16 selections of the latest ESPN NFL draft projection ($).

The draft order is starting to settle and ESPN's Jordan Reid sees Bryan Bresee as the first Tiger off the board at No. 6 to Detroit.

"He would fit into Detroit's scheme right away as a 1- or 3-technique, and I already see a pro-ready arsenal of pass-rush moves to complement his heavy hands against the run," said Reid.

Also in the top-10 prediction is Myles Murphy at No. 8 with the Atlanta Falcons.

"Atlanta will look to shore up both the offensive and defensive lines this spring, and Murphy would be a big part of that. He could play multiple spots in defensive coordinator Dean Pees' 3-4 scheme," Reid said, also noting that Murphy could work well with Grady Jarrett.

Rounding out the Clemson trio is Trenton Simpson at No. 16 to Seattle.

"Simpson can make an impact as a stack linebacker or bring pressure off the edge, and he's an ideal fit for Seattle's scheme," said Reid.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
ESPN projection has three Tigers in top-16 of latest NFL mock draft
ESPN projection has three Tigers in top-16 of latest NFL mock draft
Clemson DE makes NFL decision
Clemson DE makes NFL decision
ESPN honors Tiger on freshman All-America team
ESPN honors Tiger on freshman All-America team
WATCH: 5-star Peter Woods on reasons why he chose Clemson
WATCH: 5-star Peter Woods on reasons why he chose Clemson
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the NFL Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest