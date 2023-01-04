ESPN projection has three Tigers in top-16 of latest NFL mock draft

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson has three projected in the top-16 selections of the latest ESPN NFL draft projection ($).

The draft order is starting to settle and ESPN's Jordan Reid sees Bryan Bresee as the first Tiger off the board at No. 6 to Detroit.

"He would fit into Detroit's scheme right away as a 1- or 3-technique, and I already see a pro-ready arsenal of pass-rush moves to complement his heavy hands against the run," said Reid.

Also in the top-10 prediction is Myles Murphy at No. 8 with the Atlanta Falcons.

"Atlanta will look to shore up both the offensive and defensive lines this spring, and Murphy would be a big part of that. He could play multiple spots in defensive coordinator Dean Pees' 3-4 scheme," Reid said, also noting that Murphy could work well with Grady Jarrett.

Rounding out the Clemson trio is Trenton Simpson at No. 16 to Seattle.

"Simpson can make an impact as a stack linebacker or bring pressure off the edge, and he's an ideal fit for Seattle's scheme," said Reid.