ESPN breaks down positive first impressions Myles Murphy, Bryan Bresee are making at NFL level

ESPN NFL team reporters each gave their scoop on this April's first-round selections, which included a pair of Clemson D-linemen in Myles Murphy, to Cincinnati, and Bryan Bresee, to New Orleans. Murphy was selected with the 28th overall pick in the first round by the Bengals, which was the highest selection for a Clemson player in Cincinnati. He joined former Tigers DJ Reader, Tee Higgins and Jackson Carman with the team. ESPN's Ben Baby broke down Murphy's first impression through offseason mini-camps: "The combination of size and speed that Murphy displayed at his Clemson pro day has been evident during offseason workouts. He has looked as explosive as advertised in the team's position drills. Murphy's reps have predominantly been with the backups, but the Bengals had a handful of 7-on-7 reps during mandatory minicamp. Cincinnati wants Murphy to be on the field for key pass-rushing situations as the Bengals try to increase their pressure rate. Murphy already has an approval stamp from receiver Tee Higgins, a fellow former Clemson player. "Lot of my friends that played with him say he's a good guy," Higgins said. "Hopefully he can come in and make an impact early." Confirmed.

Myles Murphy is big, tall, and quick pic.twitter.com/JlfwGEh9TW — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) May 12, 2023 Bresee was selected with the 29th overall pick in the first round by the Saints, where he also was the highest selection of a Tiger from the franchise. ESPN's Katherine Terrell broke down Bresee's first impression through offseason mini-camps: Bresee has gotten snaps with the first-team defensive tackles at times, and he'll likely continue to be swapped into the rotation throughout the summer. While it's no sure thing he'll be a Day 1 starter yet, he'll certainly get his share of first-team reps in training camp and into the season if he stays healthy. He's already settling into New Orleans and has been taking advice from veteran defensive end Cameron Jordan. "He's probably a little more sudden, a little more quick than maybe I anticipated," Saints coach Dennis Allen said at the conclusion of minicamp. "The things I've been most pleased with is really his intelligence level and his work ethic. He's worked extremely hard throughout this offseason, and I'm looking for him to be a key contributor for us." A look at Saints rookie DT Bryan Bresee pic.twitter.com/PYzWmqe9Dn — NOF (@nofnetwork) May 30, 2023

