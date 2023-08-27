Eagles announce release of Clemson pro

The Eagles wrapped their preseason schedule on Thursday with a 27-13 loss to Indianapolis. Cain tallied a team-best six catches for 62 yards.

Fellow Clemson pro and 'WRU' alum Joseph Ngata is still on the Eagles roster and he totaled two catches for 32 yards in Thursday's action.

The Eagles also have two former Clemson defenders on their roster with K'Von Wallace and Mario Goodrich.

Cain was the USFL Championship Game MVP in a win for the Birmingham Stallions over the spring. Cain caught four passes for 70 yards with three touchdowns, adding 101 return yards in the 28-12 win over the Pittsburgh Maulers.

Cain had returned to Philly after being on the practice squad after being on the roster through training camp last year as well.

Cain ranked fifth in the USFL regular season in kickoff return yards with 668, returning two for touchdowns. He was 10th in all-purpose yards (850).

He was a sixth-round NFL draft pick from the Indianapolis Colts in 2018.

Cain has nine career catches for 124 yards as an NFL pro but last saw regular-season action in the 2020 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

At Clemson, Cain had 130 receptions for 2,040 yards and 20 touchdowns (leaving tied for fourth-most in Clemson history) in 1,419 snaps over 42 games (14 starts).