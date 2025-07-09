Dexter Lawrence voted No. 1 at position in ESPN poll

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Dexter Lawrence is the best defensive tackle in the NFL. That's the conclusion that an ESPN poll of NFL execs, scouts and coaches has come to, moving Lawrence up two spots from last year at this time: Lawrence's game reached a new stratosphere in 2024, when he expanded his arsenal and added a nine-sack season to an already stellar résumé. Dominating the run was always on the agenda for Lawrence. He has the balance, power, flexibility, footwork and acumen to post big sack numbers. In the past, the knock on Lawrence was that he missed too many near-sacks. No longer. Lawrence racked up quarterback takedowns while facing a 74.5% double-team rate, higher than any other interior lineman. The Giants saw him improve his ability to transition off blocks, be great on the move and finish takedowns. "I thought he should have been [Defensive Player of the Year] with the season he had," an NFL personnel director said. "He's a true zero-technique nose who can occupy doubles and neutralize the run game. I think he took his pass rush to a different level, and I think he would have had double-digit sacks if (Brian) Burns and (Kayvon) Thibodeaux stayed healthy. A true three-down game wrecker who needs attention every single snap." Follow Dexter Lawrence step for step on his team leading 9 sacks from 2024 pic.twitter.com/QJhVzGYOFu — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) June 27, 2025 Lawrence takes the top spot from KC's Chris Jones. Former teammate Christian Wilkins is looking to bounce back from injury and make a return to the Top 10 defensive tackles list, who was No. 6 on the list last year. "Wilkins rolled snake eyes in his first year in Las Vegas, missing the final 12 games with a Jones fracture in his left foot suffered Oct. 6. It was a disappointing turn for a player who signed a four-year, $110 million deal with the Raiders in March 2024. Wilkins, 29, was sidelined during minicamp as he continues his recovery from the injury."

