CLEMSON in the NFL

Dexter Lawrence has made PFF's first-team All-Pro two seasons in a row. (Photo: Matt Krohn / USATODAY)
Dexter Lawrence has made PFF's first-team All-Pro two seasons in a row. (Photo: Matt Krohn / USATODAY)

Dexter Lawrence, Bradley Pinion honored on NFL All-Pro Team
by - 2024 Jan 9 10:28

Two Clemson pros are All-Pros, according to PFF.

New York Giants interior defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence made the first team along with LA's Aaron Donald.

"Lawrence was the best interior defender in football this season...ranking first with a 92.6 PFF pass-rushing grade and third with an 89.5 PFF run-defense grade," said PFF.

Lawrence ranked second among all NFL defenders in PFF grade (93), to Cleveland's Myles Garrett (93.6), and third overall (Miami's Tyreek Hill at No. 1, at 93.7). In over 700 snaps, Lawrence tallied 65 pressures, 37 solo tackles and six sacks.

Lawrence, who was picked for the Pro Bowl Games as well, also made the 2022 All-Pro first team for PFF.

Atlanta Falcons punter and Clemson pro Bradley Pinion made the first team as well, with an 88.3 PFF grade on punts. He had just three touchbacks in 75 punts, with 30 pinned inside the 20 and a 47-yard gross average.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson's final Coaches Poll ranking released
Clemson's final Coaches Poll ranking released
Former Clemson coach set to retire
Former Clemson coach set to retire
ESPN, USA TODAY vary on 2024 Clemson football rankings outlook
ESPN, USA TODAY vary on 2024 Clemson football rankings outlook
Clemson makes return to final AP Poll
Clemson makes return to final AP Poll
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the NFL Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts