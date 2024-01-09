New York Giants interior defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence made the first team along with LA's Aaron Donald.

"Lawrence was the best interior defender in football this season...ranking first with a 92.6 PFF pass-rushing grade and third with an 89.5 PFF run-defense grade," said PFF.

Lawrence ranked second among all NFL defenders in PFF grade (93), to Cleveland's Myles Garrett (93.6), and third overall (Miami's Tyreek Hill at No. 1, at 93.7). In over 700 snaps, Lawrence tallied 65 pressures, 37 solo tackles and six sacks.

Lawrence, who was picked for the Pro Bowl Games as well, also made the 2022 All-Pro first team for PFF.

Atlanta Falcons punter and Clemson pro Bradley Pinion made the first team as well, with an 88.3 PFF grade on punts. He had just three touchbacks in 75 punts, with 30 pinned inside the 20 and a 47-yard gross average.