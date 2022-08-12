Deshaun Watson: "I'm truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation"

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson star and Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson held a one-on-one interview on his team's official account to address his pending suspension and more ahead of his first playing time since 2020 NFL season.

Watson is starting the Browns' preseason opener at Jacksonville on Friday, where he's taking on Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and the Jaguars.

Watson was asked in the team site interview about what Judge Sue Robinson said about a lack of remorse on his part when she handed down a six-game suspension for allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, which is now pending further games and potentially substantial fines.

"Look, I want to say that I'm truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation," Watson said. "The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back, but I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character and I am going to keep pushing forward."

Watson sat out the 2021 season while in a dispute for a trade with the Houston Texans and received that trade to the Browns in March, where he was granted a five-year and $230 million guaranteed contract.

Watson is looking to avoid a full-season suspension from the NFL, and an AP report on Thursday cited that he would agree to an eight-game suspension with a $5 million fine.

Deshaun spoke with Aditi Kinkhabwala ahead of starting tonight's game in Jacksonville. pic.twitter.com/9kuHxI9ULh — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 12, 2022