Deshaun Watson had season-ending surgery after Browns win

TigerNet Staff by

The Cleveland Browns released the following statement on former Clemson and now Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson: "Deshaun Watson underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) Monday on two injuries sustained on different plays in the first half of Sunday's 33-31 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Imaging on his left ankle revealed a high-ankle sprain. In addition, postgame, Deshaun notified our medical staff of a new discomfort in his right shoulder that he felt after a hit in the first half. An MRI of his right shoulder revealed a displaced fracture to the glenoid. "Despite performing at a high level and finishing the game, after consultation with Browns' Head Physician, James Voos, MD, and industry-leading shoulder specialist, Neal ElAttrache, MD, it has been determined that this injury will require immediate surgical repair to avoid further structural damage. Deshaun will be placed on season-ending injured reserve and a full recovery is expected for the start of the 2024 season." Watson completed 61.4% of his passes for 1,115 yards with seven touchdowns to four interceptions over six games this season. His last full season -- around injuries, off-the-field lawsuits and NFL suspension in recent years -- was a 16-game 2020 campaign in Houston. Watson landed a $230 million fully guaranteed contract after being traded from Houston to Cleveland in 2022. Deshaun Watson will undergo season-ending surgery on a broken bone in his throwing shoulder. pic.twitter.com/W79ku2xzND — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 15, 2023 Deshaun Watson fractured his shoulder in the second quarter of Sunday’s game vs Baltimore, per Browns’ GM Andrew Berry. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2023

