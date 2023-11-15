CLEMSON in the NFL

Deshaun Watson hasn't had a full season since 2020, with two injuries from Sunday ending his 2023 campaign. (USA TODAY/Ken Blaze)
Deshaun Watson hasn't had a full season since 2020, with two injuries from Sunday ending his 2023 campaign. (USA TODAY/Ken Blaze)

Deshaun Watson had season-ending surgery after Browns win
by - 2023 Nov 15 09:40

The Cleveland Browns released the following statement on former Clemson and now Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson:

"Deshaun Watson underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) Monday on two injuries sustained on different plays in the first half of Sunday's 33-31 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Imaging on his left ankle revealed a high-ankle sprain. In addition, postgame, Deshaun notified our medical staff of a new discomfort in his right shoulder that he felt after a hit in the first half. An MRI of his right shoulder revealed a displaced fracture to the glenoid.

"Despite performing at a high level and finishing the game, after consultation with Browns' Head Physician, James Voos, MD, and industry-leading shoulder specialist, Neal ElAttrache, MD, it has been determined that this injury will require immediate surgical repair to avoid further structural damage. Deshaun will be placed on season-ending injured reserve and a full recovery is expected for the start of the 2024 season."

Watson completed 61.4% of his passes for 1,115 yards with seven touchdowns to four interceptions over six games this season.

His last full season -- around injuries, off-the-field lawsuits and NFL suspension in recent years -- was a 16-game 2020 campaign in Houston.

Watson landed a $230 million fully guaranteed contract after being traded from Houston to Cleveland in 2022.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Clemson player sings beautiful rendition of National Anthem before Clemson-GT
WATCH: Clemson player sings beautiful rendition of National Anthem before Clemson-GT
Deshaun Watson had season-ending surgery after Browns win
Deshaun Watson had season-ending surgery after Browns win
2024 Clemson baseball schedule announced
2024 Clemson baseball schedule announced
Upcoming ACC football schedule, notes
Upcoming ACC football schedule, notes
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the NFL Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts