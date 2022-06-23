DeAndre Hopkins says a trace of Ostarine brought on 6-game suspension

TigerNet Staff by

The NFL announced a six-game suspension for former Clemson receiver and Arizona Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins earlier this year due to a violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Hopkins missed the latter part of last season due to injury and a test around that time period triggered the suspension. Hopkins maintained his innocence this week and said that a trace amount of Ostarine was found, which he said would only come from something being contaminated.

“There was 0.1 percent found in my system,” Hopkins told reporters. “If you know what that is, you know it’s contamination, not something taken directly. I don’t take any supplements. I’ve never taken supplements. I barely take vitamins.

“So for something like that to happen to me, obviously I was shocked but my team and I, we’re still trying to figure out what’s going on.”

Hopkins went on to say that he hopes to get to the bottom of it and at least reduce the suspension.

“I’m a competitor, so any time I’m not on the field, for me, it’s frustrating,” he said. “That’s the NFL. It’s next man up. I have no doubt in those guys to win those six games until I’m ready.”

Ostarine is well-known substance to Clemson fans as it was what triggered season-ending suspensions for three players -- including All-ACC starting defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence -- in the 2018 national championship run. Tight end Braden Galloway had to serve a suspension into the next season.