DeAndre Hopkins released by Cardinals

TigerNet Staff by

One of the NFL's top wide receivers was released by the Arizona Cardinals on Friday. After months of trade talk, the Cardinals opted to release former Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins is a three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection whose last 1,000-yard campaign came in 2020 (115 catches for 1,407 yards and six scores). Some teams speculated as potential trade options for him included Carolina, Kansas City, Buffalo, Baltimore and the New York Jets. Hopkins was set to make $19.5 million this year and due another $14.9 million next year. We have released Deandre Hopkins. pic.twitter.com/POnAb3uhWH — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 26, 2023 New England

Buffalo

Baltimore

Ind

Philly

Det

Chi https://t.co/cHCRMJeZGM — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) May 26, 2023 Teams that should aggressively pursue D Hop:



Detroit

New England

Carolina

Dallas

Atlanta

Indy



+ Buffalo, KC, NYG tho I think cap might be tricky — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) May 26, 2023 Cardinals discussed DeAndre Hopkins trades with several teams this offseason, but his $19.45m salary was an impediment to deals. Now, he’s free to sign with any team on a new contract. Cardinals carry a $21m dead money cap charge for Hopkins in 2023. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) May 26, 2023 On a recent appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins listed the five QBs he’d most like to catch passes from: the Bills’ Josh Allen, the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and the Chargers’ Justin Herbert. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 26, 2023

