DeAndre Hopkins released by Cardinals
One of the NFL's top wide receivers was released by the Arizona Cardinals on Friday.
After months of trade talk, the Cardinals opted to release former Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins is a three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection whose last 1,000-yard campaign came in 2020 (115 catches for 1,407 yards and six scores). Some teams speculated as potential trade options for him included Carolina, Kansas City, Buffalo, Baltimore and the New York Jets. Hopkins was set to make $19.5 million this year and due another $14.9 million next year. We have released Deandre Hopkins. pic.twitter.com/POnAb3uhWH New England Teams that should aggressively pursue D Hop: Cardinals discussed DeAndre Hopkins trades with several teams this offseason, but his $19.45m salary was an impediment to deals. Now, he’s free to sign with any team on a new contract. Cardinals carry a $21m dead money cap charge for Hopkins in 2023. On a recent appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins listed the five QBs he’d most like to catch passes from: the Bills’ Josh Allen, the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and the Chargers’ Justin Herbert.
We have released Deandre Hopkins. pic.twitter.com/POnAb3uhWH— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 26, 2023
New England
Teams that should aggressively pursue D Hop:
Cardinals discussed DeAndre Hopkins trades with several teams this offseason, but his $19.45m salary was an impediment to deals. Now, he's free to sign with any team on a new contract. Cardinals carry a $21m dead money cap charge for Hopkins in 2023.— Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) May 26, 2023
On a recent appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins listed the five QBs he'd most like to catch passes from: the Bills' Josh Allen, the Eagles' Jalen Hurts, the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, the Ravens' Lamar Jackson and the Chargers' Justin Herbert.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 26, 2023
