DeAndre Hopkins released by Cardinals
by - 2023 May 26, Fri 13:07

One of the NFL's top wide receivers was released by the Arizona Cardinals on Friday.

After months of trade talk, the Cardinals opted to release former Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins is a three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection whose last 1,000-yard campaign came in 2020 (115 catches for 1,407 yards and six scores).

Some teams speculated as potential trade options for him included Carolina, Kansas City, Buffalo, Baltimore and the New York Jets.

Hopkins was set to make $19.5 million this year and due another $14.9 million next year.

