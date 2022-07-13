Clemson pros regarded among NFL's best receivers in ESPN survey

DeAndre Hopkins among Clemson pros regarded as NFL's best receivers in ESPN survey

ESPN has been surveying those in know from around the NFL for the league's top-10 players per position -- and receiver is one area where the Tigers have a top-10 member and a couple on the cusp.

Three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins is ranked seventh now ($) after missing time due to injury last year, slotting down five spots from his 2021 rank:

Hopkins has work to do to re-enter the top-five discussion.

"He's still a high-end guy for me because of his ability to battle and make contested catches," a veteran NFL coach said. "If the ball's in the air, I trust him to get it. Simple as that."

The production was still there in limited action, with Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray posting a 95.9 Total QBR when targeting him, including eight touchdowns to zero interceptions. But 42 catches and 572 yards -- a pace short of 1,000 yards over a 17-game format -- were career lows, and Hopkins has now failed to produce double-digit touchdowns in three straight seasons.

Mike Williams, with the Los Angeles Chargers, was listed among the honorable mentions for that top-10 group.

"Size, contested catches, big plays, TD production," an NFC scouting executive told ESPN. "Perfect complement to Keenan Allen."

Williams logged 76 catches for 1,146 yards with nine touchdown receptions last season, which were all career-bests outside of the TD figure (10 in 2018).

Cincinnati's Tee Higgins was also among those who received votes for the top-10 in the league.

After a strong rookie campaign, Higgins posted career-highs in catches (74), yards (1,091) and touchdowns (6) last season.