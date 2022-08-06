Dabo Swinney says Deshaun Watson will 'move forward'

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was asked on Friday about his communication with former Tigers star quarterback Deshaun Watson lately.

Watson had a six-game suspension handed down on Monday by an arbiter between the NFL and the NFLPA, but the NFL has since appealed that decision and is reportedly seeking a full-season suspension.

Watson has settled 23 of 24 civil lawsuits against him for sexual misconduct and sexual assault.

“Oh yeah, I’ve communicated with Deshaun over the last year or so quite a bit,” Swinney said. “He’s kind of at the back end of it, been through all the legal stuff, and now he’s kind of dealing with the last part of it. It’s not quite the finale yet, but eventually it will be, and he’ll move forward.”

Watson last played in the 2020 NFL season and sat out last year during a trade dispute with the Houston Texans.

He was traded to the Cleveland Browns in March and handed a 5-year and $230 million guaranteed contract.