Clemson 'WRU' alum earns MVP honors in championship win

The Stallions defeated the Pittsburgh Maulers 28-12 on Saturday to capture a second league title in as many years as the league has been revived.

Cain caught four passes for 70 yards with three touchdowns, adding 101 return yards, and was named MVP of the game.

“It’s just a blessing to be honored with this trophy, but I couldn’t do it without my teammates or my coaches,” Cain said, according to AdamsonMedia.com. “I just had to make the plays. It’s a lot of hard work and tears behind this trophy.”

Cain led the USFL postseason with 12 receptions for 144 yards.

Cain ranked fifth in the USFL regular season in kickoff return yards with 668, returning two for touchdowns. He was 10th in all-purpose yards (850).

Cain was a sixth-round NFL draft selection in 2018 by the Indianapolis Colts.

He has nine career catches for 124 yards as a NFL pro but last saw action in the 2020 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

At Clemson, Cain had 130 receptions for 2,040 yards and 20 touchdowns (leaving tied for fourth-most in Clemson history) in 1,419 snaps over 42 games (14 starts).