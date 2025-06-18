Clemson pros Dexter Lawrence, Tee Higgins make top tier of NFL players in ranking

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco ranked the Top 100 players in the NFL, and two Clemson pros made the cut. Three-time Pro Bowl selection Dexter Lawrence leads the way at No. 29 overall. "Big Dex missed time with injury last year, but he was a force before being sent to the sidelines. He can play the run as well as anybody, but he can also push the pocket. He's a massive force inside," Prisco said. After signing a big extension this offseason, Tee Higgins jumped inside the Top 100 at No. 70 overall. He is a key part of an offensive trio with Joe Burrow (No. 7 in the rankings) and Ja'Marr Chase (8). "The Bengals rewarded Higgins with a new contract this year because he's such a big part of their offense. It's different when he's on the field with Ja'Marr Chase. He had 72 catches in 12 games with 10 touchdowns last season," Prisco said. The same two Clemson pros made the PFF 101 top players list for 2024: "Lawrence continues to play like one of the best defensive tackles in football, earning a top-three grade at the position for the third straight season. In fact, he was the only interior defender in the league with 80-plus grades both as a pass-rusher and run defender in 2024. Lawrence’s nine sacks on the season were the third most among defensive tackles as well." "Despite missing five games with a hamstring injury, Higgins rallied to produce the best receiving grade (88.3) of his career. That mark placed him as the seventh-highest-graded receiver in the NFL this season, due in part to his innate ability to find the end zone. Higgins finished the season as one of two receivers to notch double-digit touchdowns of 500 or fewer receiving snaps." Lawrence has led Clemson's pro contingent in the PFF 101 each season since 2022. Prisco ranked Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the No. 1 player in the NFL again.

