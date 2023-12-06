Two Clemson pros honored going into final quarter of NFL season

CLEMSON in the NFL

Clemson pros Dexter Lawrence, Bradley Pinion honored going into final quarter of season
Pro Football Focus honored two Clemson pros as being the best at their respective positions going into the final stretch.

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has backed up an All-Pro season with yet another one.

"Lawrence has followed up his monster 2022 campaign with an even better season to date in 2023. He has racked up 53 total pressures, including five sacks and 11 quarterback hits, from 333 pass-rushing snaps, and his 32 tackles resulting in a defensive stop are the third most among interior defenders," said PFF's Gordon McGuinness.

Lawrence paces the PFF grade for interior linemen at 92.8, with strong marks in pass rush (92.5) and run defense (87.5). He graded at 91.6 overall last season (81.2 versus the run; 92.2 in pass rush).

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion was also honored as the top at his position.

Pinion grades at a league-best 90 with 47.8 yards per attempt (41.6 net), with 22 attempts landing inside the 20 and only two touchbacks.

Pinion has also been nominated for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

