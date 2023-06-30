Clemson pro leads NFL All-Under-25 Team

It's a testament to the marked improvement former No. 1 overall pick of Trevor Lawrence made within a new regime in Jacksonville.

"A year ago, I would have scoffed at this selection. That's how much progress Lawrence made in one season with Doug Pederson as his head coach," said NFL.com's Nick Shook. "In 2022, Lawrence demonstrated the ability that made him the most prized prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft, throwing for 4,113 yards and a 25:8 TD-INT ratio. He led the Jaguars to their first playoff win since the Sacksonville days. The future will remain bright in Jacksonville for as long as Lawrence is on the roster because he's only going to improve."

The Jaguars start their preseason on August 12, hosting Dallas, and begin their regular season at Indianapolis on Sept 10 at 1 p.m.

In case you're wondering, New York Giants standout defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence is already 25 years old and not eligible for the list.

Tee Higgins is eligible for the list, but Cincinnati Bengals teammate Ja'Marr Chase and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson were picked in two slots and Dallas' CeeDee Lamb was picked as a Flex option.

Higgins has totaled 215 catches for 3,028 yards and 19 scores over 46 games, which is compared to 168 catches for 2,501 yards and 22 touchdowns for Chase over 29 games.