Clemson pro released during Cowboys playoff run

Trayvon Mullen will likely assess his options for the 2023 season now after being released by the Cowboys. (Photo: Jay Biggerstaff / USATODAY)
Clemson pro Trayvon Mullen released during Cowboys playoff run
by - 2023 Jan 22, Sun 13:10

The Dallas Cowboys have one fewer former Tiger on the roster going into Sunday evening's NFC divisional playoff game at San Francisco.

The Cowboys announced Saturday afternoon the release of cornerback Trayvon Mullen, who didn't factor in the action in the road playoff win at Tampa Bay the week prior.

The former second-round NFL draft pick played in one game with the Cowboys after getting picked up in December, tallying three tackles.

He was traded from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Arizona Cardinals earlier in the year and he logged one pass breakup over eight games there.

In his time with the Raiders, Mullen had some injury issues and finished with four interceptions and 28 pass breakups over three seasons.

The Sunshine State native was a second-team All-American and the defensive MVP of the national championship win over Alabama in the 2018 Clemson season. He posted 94 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three quarterback pressures, four interceptions, a forced fumble and 12 pass breakups in 1474 snaps over 41 games (26 starts) in his Clemson career.

Dallas has two Clemson contributors with Jayron Kearse and Carlos Watkins and Mackensie Alexander was a midseason addition to its practice squad. Kickoff is set for around 6:30 p.m. on FOX Sunday.

