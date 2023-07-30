Clemson pro receiver waived by Texans

Clemson pro receiver Amari Rodgers waived by Texans

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers was waived by the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon. Rodgers went to social media to thank the team. "I appreciate the Texans organization and my time in Houston," Rodgers said. "Thank you to Nick and Coach Ryans for working with me to come to this amicable parting. I wish them nothing but the best this season, and am excited for my football future. Thank you." Rodgers caught his first career NFL touchdown pass last December and logged six total games with the Texans, tallying 12 catches for 154 yards. The 2021 Green Bay Packers third-round NFL draft selection made his first impact as a kick returner with 40 punt returns and 17 kick returns for 625 total yards, but five fumbles in 10 Packers games last season led to his exit in Green Bay. Training camps are starting up across the NFL and the first preseason games will start in full on Aug. 10, with there being one game on Aug. 3 (New York Jets versus the Cleveland Browns), giving Rodgers some time to catch on to a roster again. Rodgers concluded his Clemson career with 181 career receptions for 2,144 yards with 15 receiving touchdowns in 1,901 snaps over 55 career games (37 starts), working his way back from a torn knee ligament at one point. He was also credited with 68 career punt returns for 529 yards (7.8 avg.), including a punt return touchdown. He was a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist in 2020 and a first-team All-ACC pick with 77 catches for 1,020 yards and seven scores. Amari Rodgers on other #NFL teams potential interest: 'Definitely you would hope teams would be interested. This is just me kind of betting on myself' @KPRC2 https://t.co/w09E796rjj — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 30, 2023 The #Texans have activated veterans DT Sheldon Rankins and CB Kendall Sheffield from PUP, while waiving WR Amari Rodgers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2023 I appreciate the Texans organization and my time in Houston. Thank you to Nick and Coach Ryans for working with me to come to this amicable parting. I wish them nothing but the best this season, and am excited for my football future. Thank you. — Amari Rodgers3️⃣ (@arodgers_3) July 30, 2023

