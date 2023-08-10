Clemson pro suffers injury in training camp

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Thursday that McCloud suffered a broken wrist in practice on Wednesday that will likely have him out for eight weeks.

"Hopefully it's less. We'll see. He has surgery on Friday," Shanahan said.

The 49ers begin the season at Pittsburgh on Sept. 10.

In 2018, McCloud was drafted in the sixth round by the Buffalo Bills and he had stints in Carolina and Pittsburgh before heading to San Francisco, flourishing as a special-teams contributor.

McCloud was named second-team All-Pro by Pro Football Focus as a punt returner with the Pittsburgh Steelers after the 2020 season.

McCloud talked up his relationship with Clemson's Dabo Swinney this offseason.

“Me and Coach Swinney are tight to this day,” McCloud said. “What you see, that’s what he is. What he is showing on his interviews and what people see who really don’t get to meet him, that’s who he really is."