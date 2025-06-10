Clemson pro Nate Wiggins sets lofty goal for second NFL season

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Nate Wiggins has high expectations for his sophomore NFL campaign, and he's not the only one to share that idea. The Baltimore Ravens cornerback was named to the 2025 NFL All-Breakout Team by PFF on Tuesday: As the Ravens tweaked their secondary in the middle of 2024, Wiggins also seemed to hit his stride later in his first year. Now, the sophomore corner could make a name for himself in 2025. From Week 7 onward, Wiggins earned a 69.4-plus PFF coverage grade in six of 12 contests. Throughout the broader season, the former Clemson Tiger ranked in the 70th percentile in both PFF coverage grade at outside cornerback (70.9) and in forced incompletion rate (12.7%). With Brandon Stephens now a Jet, Wiggins should net a full year of starting outside next to Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Hamilton. Given how promising the early results were for Wiggins, his potential is high, even as early as this season. Wiggins told a Ravens podcast that he has added 10 pounds this offseason to bring more strength to his game. He also has a 10-number goal within the game. "[I want to] get 10-plus turnovers," Wiggins said. "No matter -- interceptions, forced fumbles. I need 10-plus. Really keep on what I did last year coverage-wise. Be an all-around cornerback." He had one interception and one forced fumble in 679 snaps last season. Wiggins is still keeping the motivation from a lower NFL draft selection last year than he projected for himself (picked No. 30 overall by Baltimore). "A lot of teams doubted me, saying I wasn't ready," Wiggins said. "Too small. It's definitely still going to be a chip on my shoulder." Wiggins earned first-team All-ACC honors in his last two campaigns with the Tigers, totaling 50 tackles (3.0 for loss), 24 pass breakups, three interceptions (including two returned for touchdowns), two forced fumbles, a sack and a blocked field goal in 1,377 career snaps over 34 games (18 starts) from 2021-23. Harbs on @WigginNathaniel’s growth from last season pic.twitter.com/3GHugt2NNH — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 6, 2025

