sports_football
Mike Williams is headed back to the Chargers. (Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel / Imagn Images)
Mike Williams is headed back to the Chargers. (Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel / Imagn Images)

Clemson pro Mike Williams set to sign with LA Chargers
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 53 minutes ago

Mike Williams is headed back to SoCal.

FOX's Jordan Schultz reported Wednesday that Williams is going back to the LA Chargers, where his career started, for a 1-year deal worth up to $6 million.

Williams was selected with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft there and logged 4,806 receiving yards with 31 touchdowns over seven years with the Chargers.

Coming back from injury, Williams looked to jump-start his career with the New York Jets last season, but he finished in NY with just 12 catches for 166 yards and was dealt to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the second half of the season, seeing just nine catches for 132 yards and one touchdown there.

Williams bounced back from a neck injury at Clemson to an All-American campaign in the Tigers' 2016 national title season, as the team leader in receptions (98), receiving yards (1,361) and receiving touchdowns (11).

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
Report: Clemson pro set to sign with LA Chargers
Report: Clemson pro set to sign with LA Chargers
Young corners draw criticism, a player is tossed out, a player mentally checked out
Young corners draw criticism, a player is tossed out, a player mentally checked out
Clemson's Barrientos wins Clover Cup for first career victory
Clemson's Barrientos wins Clover Cup for first career victory
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the NFL Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts