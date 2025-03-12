Report: Clemson pro set to sign with LA Chargers

Clemson pro Mike Williams set to sign with LA Chargers

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Mike Williams is headed back to SoCal. FOX's Jordan Schultz reported Wednesday that Williams is going back to the LA Chargers, where his career started, for a 1-year deal worth up to $6 million. Williams was selected with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft there and logged 4,806 receiving yards with 31 touchdowns over seven years with the Chargers. Coming back from injury, Williams looked to jump-start his career with the New York Jets last season, but he finished in NY with just 12 catches for 166 yards and was dealt to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the second half of the season, seeing just nine catches for 132 yards and one touchdown there. Williams bounced back from a neck injury at Clemson to an All-American campaign in the Tigers' 2016 national title season, as the team leader in receptions (98), receiving yards (1,361) and receiving touchdowns (11). Mike Williams is charged up once again ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/QlJwfvqUma — NFL (@NFL) March 13, 2025 BREAKING: The #Chargers are signing WR Mike Williams to a 1-year deal worth up to $6M as he returns to Los Angeles — where he spent the first seven years of his career, sources tell @NFLonFOX.



Williams is back catching passes from Justin Herbert. pic.twitter.com/KXDuF5ebfx — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 13, 2025

