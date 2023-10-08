Clemson pro dynamic duo powers sweep of Jaguars games in London

CLEMSON in the NFL

Trevor Lawrence topped 300 yards passing and Travis Etienne scored twice and nearly hit 200 all-purpose yards in the win over Buffalo in London. (Photo: Kirby Lee / USATODAY)
Clemson pro dynamic duo Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne power sweep of Jaguars games in London
2023 Oct 8

A dynamic duo of Clemson pros continued their success across the pond Sunday.

The Jaguars moved to 3-2 on the season with a second win in a row in London, England, topping AFC rival Buffalo, 25-20 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Trevor Lawrence topped 300 passing yards for the first time this season by connecting on 25-of-37 throws for 315 yards and a TD.

Travis Etienne touched the ball 30 times for 184 yards with two touchdowns, with both keeping the Bills at bay in the fourth quarter from 6 and then 35-yards out, respectively:

Lawrence, who was honored as PFF's second-team All-Pro for the season's first quarter, had his fair share of impressive throws, with Etienne being on the other end of a few:

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson had plenty of complimentary words on Lawrence:

Jacksonville topped Atlanta the previous week at Wembley Stadium.

Jacksonville hasn't had a winning record after five games since 2018 and looks to sweep the season series with divisional opponent Indianapolis at home next Sunday (1 p.m./CBS).

