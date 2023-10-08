Clemson pro dynamic duo powers sweep of Jaguars games in London

|
Clemson pro dynamic duo Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne power sweep of Jaguars games in London
A dynamic duo of Clemson pros continued their success across the pond Sunday.
The Jaguars moved to 3-2 on the season with a second win in a row in London, England, topping AFC rival Buffalo, 25-20 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Trevor Lawrence topped 300 passing yards for the first time this season by connecting on 25-of-37 throws for 315 yards and a TD. Travis Etienne touched the ball 30 times for 184 yards with two touchdowns, with both keeping the Bills at bay in the fourth quarter from 6 and then 35-yards out, respectively: Things you love to see. Too easy for @swaggy_t1 🐅 Lawrence, who was honored as PFF's second-team All-Pro for the season's first quarter, had his fair share of impressive throws, with Etienne being on the other end of a few: CONFIRMED DOT ✅ 16 a grown man.@Trevorlawrencee | #JAXvsBUF on FOX/NFLN pic.twitter.com/STRAFgnyIN Take what they give you.#JAXvsBUF on FOX/NFLN pic.twitter.com/3f6LMx6ntz Jaguars coach Doug Pederson had plenty of complimentary words on Lawrence: Have a day, 16.#JAXvsBUF | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/eUPz84YrTv Jacksonville topped Atlanta the previous week at Wembley Stadium. Jacksonville hasn't had a winning record after five games since 2018 and looks to sweep the season series with divisional opponent Indianapolis at home next Sunday (1 p.m./CBS). Gotta wake up early to beat that.#JAXvsBUF | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/A07IoKZ2SF Let’s go home 🥲#JAXvsBUF | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/yW7g7VmIQB
