Clemson pro dynamic duo powers sweep of Jaguars games in London

The Jaguars moved to 3-2 on the season with a second win in a row in London, England, topping AFC rival Buffalo, 25-20 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Trevor Lawrence topped 300 passing yards for the first time this season by connecting on 25-of-37 throws for 315 yards and a TD.

Travis Etienne touched the ball 30 times for 184 yards with two touchdowns, with both keeping the Bills at bay in the fourth quarter from 6 and then 35-yards out, respectively:

Lawrence, who was honored as PFF's second-team All-Pro for the season's first quarter, had his fair share of impressive throws, with Etienne being on the other end of a few:

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson had plenty of complimentary words on Lawrence:

Jacksonville topped Atlanta the previous week at Wembley Stadium.

Jacksonville hasn't had a winning record after five games since 2018 and looks to sweep the season series with divisional opponent Indianapolis at home next Sunday (1 p.m./CBS).