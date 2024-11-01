Clemson pro returns to Bills

Buffalo has signed WR Deon Cain to the practice squad and released kicker Lucas Havrisik.

Cain was part of the Bills' preseason roster where he had three catches for 28 yards against the Panthers.

He was originally drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round (No. 185) out of Clemson in 2018. He has spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles in his NFL career. He's played in 15 career games with six starts for 124 yards.

Cain also played for the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL where he was named the MVP in the 2023 USFL Championship game after catching three touchdowns. Cain is a native of Tampa, FL.

Cain was on the Carolina Panthers practice squad earlier this season also.