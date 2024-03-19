Clemson pro defender signing with Seahawks

BREAKING

K'Von Wallace is headed to Seattle on a one-year deal.
Clemson pro defender K'Von Wallace signing with Seahawks
by - 2024 Mar 19 19:01

An eventful offseason for Clemson pros continued with a defender signing in Seattle.

K'Von Wallace confirmed a report on social media that he is landing with the Seattle Seahawks.

Wallace was cut by the Philadelphia Eagles after training camp for the 2023 season, but he still played 17 NFL games in stints with the Arizona Cardinals and the Tennessee Titans.

He finished with the Titans and started seven of ten games there, tallying two pass breakups and 46 combo tackles.

Wallace was selected with the 127th overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft, going in the fourth round. He played in 45 games with Philly and made seven starts. He has one career interception.

The Virginia native completed a four-year Clemson career credited with 178 career tackles (5.5 for loss), 21 passes broken up, five interceptions returned for 180 yards (including one returned for a touchdown), two sacks and two forced fumbles in 1,896 snaps over 59 games (36 starts). He departed Clemson tied for the most career games played in school history, matching the 59 by Christian Wilkins, Tanner Muse and Cannon Smith.

