The two-time Pro Bowl selection had 23 tackles (nine solo, 14 assisted) with 1.5 sacks over seven games this season.

Jarrett has logged 34 sacks and 237 solo tackles with five forced fumbles over 135 career NFL games.

He was picked in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft.

Jarrett totaled 207 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 37 quarterback pressures, one pass breakup, two caused fumbles and four recovered fumbles in 1,642 snaps over 48 games (37 starts) in his Clemson career. He was a third-team All-America honoree by Athlon and a first-team All-ACC pick as a senior.

Falcons’ Pro-Bowl DT Grady Jarrett suffered a season-ending torn ACL during Sunday’s loss, per sources. The Falcons without Jarrett will play the Vikings without Cousins on Sunday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2023