Clemson pro catches TD in UFL Championship win

Powell finished with two catches in four targets for 26 yards. He had six catches for 83 yards in the two-game playoffs.

Powell outpaced fellow Clemson pro Deon Cain by one in receiving touchdowns for the league lead this UFL regular season (7) and posted 29 catches for 418 yards.

It was a big championship night for Defenders QB Jordan Ta'amu, who totaled 418 yards and five touchdowns in the win.

Michigan's BT Potter hit a 49-yard field goal in the defeat. He hit 13-of-18 field goal attempts over 12 UFL games with a long of 56 this season.

