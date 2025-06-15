sports_football
Cornell Powell caught a 19-yard TD pass to give DC a lead it wouldn't relinquish. (Photo: Jeff Le / Imagn Images)
Cornell Powell caught a 19-yard TD pass to give DC a lead it wouldn't relinquish. (Photo: Jeff Le / Imagn Images)

Clemson pro Cornell Powell catches TD in UFL Championship win
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink  ·  Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·  6 hours ago

Former Clemson receiver Cornell Powell caught a 19-yard touchdown in the second quarter that put the DC Defenders on top, and they didn't look back to defeat the Michigan Panthers in the UFL Championship Game Saturday night, 58-34.

Powell finished with two catches in four targets for 26 yards. He had six catches for 83 yards in the two-game playoffs.

Powell outpaced fellow Clemson pro Deon Cain by one in receiving touchdowns for the league lead this UFL regular season (7) and posted 29 catches for 418 yards.

It was a big championship night for Defenders QB Jordan Ta'amu, who totaled 418 yards and five touchdowns in the win.

Michigan's BT Potter hit a 49-yard field goal in the defeat. He hit 13-of-18 field goal attempts over 12 UFL games with a long of 56 this season.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
National outlet says two Clemson freshmen are 'poised to make impact' in 2025
National outlet says two Clemson freshmen are 'poised to make impact' in 2025
Tyler Grisham's camp energy stands out to 4-star instate wideout
Tyler Grisham's camp energy stands out to 4-star instate wideout
Clemson pro catches TD in UFL Championship win
Clemson pro catches TD in UFL Championship win
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the NFL Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week