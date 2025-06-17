Clemson pro Barrett Carter embracing culture created in Bengals locker room

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

It hasn't taken Barrett Carter long to find something very familiar in the culture of his new team. The fourth-round pick for the Cincinnati Bengals was asked about an initiative put in place by his new head coach Zac Taylor to get to know teammates better. Taylor has been picking players to speak in the meeting room to talk game situations or just stories from their time in the league. From Bengals.com: "I want this team to be connected going into training camp and understand the person sitting next to them and who they are and who they represent," Taylor says. "We've done more team meetings than in the past, and more players getting in front of the room and talking, understanding everybody's journey." Those moments have made an impact on rookies and Pro Bowlers alike. Rookie linebacker Barrett Carter did something similar at Clemson in what head coach Dabo Swinney called "The Safe Seat," where players would sit and simply tell their stories. He hadn't been called on here yet, but he's definitely taking notes. "I love it. I think what Coach is trying to do is get to know our teammates on a different level," Carter says. "Especially me being a rookie coming in, it's good to get a glimpse into their lives for what they've been through and what their journey is like getting there." Carter took the story of new right guard Lucas Patrick to heart. Patrick, the veteran free-agent pickup, rose from a minicamp tryout with the Packers through practice squad stints to 64 starts and 107 NFL games. "He's a more seasoned veteran who's been in the league awhile. Been on different rosters," Carter says. "How he really had to scratch and claw just to get to where he is today. Everybody has an interesting story in their own way. Lucas Patrick's story really stood out to me."... He has yet to speak to Patrick after his talk. But as the Bengals make plans for a quick start, Carter plans to hunt him down. "I definitely have to talk to him and pick his brain," Carter says. "I want to pick all the veterans' brains to see their perspective." Carter enters the pros after logging a school LB record 2,482 snaps over 52 games at Clemson, notching two season All-American honors. He posted 254 tackles (31.5 for loss), 12.5 sacks, 24 pass breakups, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He is teammates with Clemson pros in defensive end Myles Murphy and wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!