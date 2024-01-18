Clemson pro signed to 49ers practice squad

CLEMSON in the NFL

Austin Bryant was signed back to the San Francisco 49ers practice squad this week to add some depth as the playoffs begin for the team this weekend.

Bryant was on the 49ers roster earlier this year before getting cut and signing with Minnesota's practice squad.

One player out for Saturday's home game with Green Bay (8:15 p.m./FOX) is former Tiger D-line teammate Clelin Ferrell (knee), who is expected to be out at least this week.

Bryant was picked in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft by the Detroit Lions, playing in 33 games and making six starts.

He saw action in two games with the 49ers earlier this season, logging one tackle.

Ray-Ray McCloud, a punt returner and wide receiver, is another Clemson pro on the 49ers roster and active this week.

