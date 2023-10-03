Clemson Pro signed to NFL active roster

Rodgers, 5-9, 212 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He was elevated to the active roster for Week 4 vs. the Los Angeles Rams and played. Rodgers was originally signed by Indianapolis as a free agent on August 2, 2023.

He has played in 33 career games (two starts) in his time with the Colts (2023), Houston Texans (2022) and Green Bay Packers (2021-22), where he was a third round NFL draft pick, and has compiled 20 receptions for 249 yards and one touchdown. Rodgers has also totaled three carries for 18 yards, 40 punt returns for 305 yards (7.6 avg.) and 17 kickoff returns for 321 yards (18.9 avg.).

Rodgers concluded his Clemson career with 181 career receptions for 2,144 yards with 15 receiving touchdowns in 1,901 snaps over 55 career games (37 starts) He is also credited with 68 career punt returns for 529 yards (7.8 avg.) including a punt return touchdown.