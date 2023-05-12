Clemson lineman signs with Los Angeles Chargers

Clemson lineman Jordan McFadden signs with Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers announced the signing of six rookies on Friday, including No. 156 overall pick Jordan McFadden. McFadden, who is expected to slide inside to guard from his left tackle spot in college, has a deal slotted for $4.2 million total with a $828,035 signing bonus. Chargers' profile on McFadden: "As a senior at Clemson in 2022, McFadden earned first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors and was awarded the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, which annually recognizes the ACC's top blocker, becoming the 10th Clemson Tiger to win the award. He appeared in 56 games over his five seasons (2018-22) at Clemson, starting each of his final 39 games for the Tigers. He was voted by his teammates as a team captain for 2022 and was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2021 after winning ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week twice. McFadden started on of a Clemson line in 2020 that was the only team in the ACC to allow less than two sacks per game. He's the 11th player drafted by the Bolts out of Clemson in history, and the first since Mike Williams in 2017." welcome to the bolt fammm pic.twitter.com/sSOwnfCIX7 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 12, 2023

