CLEMSON in the NFL

Voted the ACC's top blocker from last season, Jordan McFadden is set to start his career in LA.
Voted the ACC's top blocker from last season, Jordan McFadden is set to start his career in LA.

Clemson lineman Jordan McFadden signs with Los Angeles Chargers
by - 2023 May 12, Fri 14:04

The Los Angeles Chargers announced the signing of six rookies on Friday, including No. 156 overall pick Jordan McFadden.

McFadden, who is expected to slide inside to guard from his left tackle spot in college, has a deal slotted for $4.2 million total with a $828,035 signing bonus.

Chargers' profile on McFadden:

"As a senior at Clemson in 2022, McFadden earned first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors and was awarded the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, which annually recognizes the ACC's top blocker, becoming the 10th Clemson Tiger to win the award. He appeared in 56 games over his five seasons (2018-22) at Clemson, starting each of his final 39 games for the Tigers. He was voted by his teammates as a team captain for 2022 and was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2021 after winning ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week twice. McFadden started on of a Clemson line in 2020 that was the only team in the ACC to allow less than two sacks per game. He's the 11th player drafted by the Bolts out of Clemson in history, and the first since Mike Williams in 2017."

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson defender signs NFL first round deal
Clemson defender signs NFL first round deal
Clemson lineman signs with Los Angeles Chargers
Clemson lineman signs with Los Angeles Chargers
Kirk Herbstreit gives shoutout to Clemson, Dabo Swinney after son's graduation
Kirk Herbstreit gives shoutout to Clemson, Dabo Swinney after son's graduation
Streaking Tigers head to Virginia Tech
Streaking Tigers head to Virginia Tech
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the NFL Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week