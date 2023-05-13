Clemson defender signs with Washington

Henry was among three signees during Washington's rookie minicamp start this weekend.

He was picked 137th overall within the fifth round of the NFL draft, which is slotted $4.2 million total with a $839,816 signing bonus.

Henry's profile from the Commanders:

"Henry (6-foot-4, 294 pounds) was the No. 6 player in the country, according to ESPN, the No.3 defensive end and the No. 2 overall player in North Carolina. A five-year contributor for the Tigers, Henry played in 58 games with 122 tackles, 13.5 sacks and 28 tackles for a loss.

Henry is disruptive, a former team captain and uses his speed to blow by offensive tackles and will provide quality depth to the Commanders' defensive line. In addition to his 4.63 40-yard dash, he also recorded a 31.5-inch vertical and a 9-foot-4 broad jump."

Signings for Myles Murphy in Cincinnati and Jordan McFadden with the Chargers were also announced on Friday. Trenton Simpson signed with Baltimore last week, leaving Bryan Bresee (Saints) and Davis Allen (Rams) without signings announced among draft picks.