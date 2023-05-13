CLEMSON in the NFL

KJ Henry signed with the Washington Commanders during rookie minicamp this week.
KJ Henry signed with the Washington Commanders during rookie minicamp this week.

Clemson defender KJ Henry signs with Washington
by - 2023 May 13, Sat 07:49

Former Clemson defensive end KJ Henry signed his rookie deal with the Washington Commanders on Friday.

Henry was among three signees during Washington's rookie minicamp start this weekend.

He was picked 137th overall within the fifth round of the NFL draft, which is slotted $4.2 million total with a $839,816 signing bonus.

Henry's profile from the Commanders:

"Henry (6-foot-4, 294 pounds) was the No. 6 player in the country, according to ESPN, the No.3 defensive end and the No. 2 overall player in North Carolina. A five-year contributor for the Tigers, Henry played in 58 games with 122 tackles, 13.5 sacks and 28 tackles for a loss.

Henry is disruptive, a former team captain and uses his speed to blow by offensive tackles and will provide quality depth to the Commanders' defensive line. In addition to his 4.63 40-yard dash, he also recorded a 31.5-inch vertical and a 9-foot-4 broad jump."

Signings for Myles Murphy in Cincinnati and Jordan McFadden with the Chargers were also announced on Friday. Trenton Simpson signed with Baltimore last week, leaving Bryan Bresee (Saints) and Davis Allen (Rams) without signings announced among draft picks.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson defender signs with Washington
Clemson defender signs with Washington
WATCH: Behind the Scenes with Clemson Football (Spring game all-access)
WATCH: Behind the Scenes with Clemson Football (Spring game all-access)
Tigers ride big fifth inning to take opener at VT, extend winning streak
Tigers ride big fifth inning to take opener at VT, extend winning streak
Clemson no-hit, bounced from ACC Softball Championship by Blue Devils
Clemson no-hit, bounced from ACC Softball Championship by Blue Devils
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the NFL Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week