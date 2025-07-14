sports_football
Mike Williams agreed to a $6 million, one-year deal with the team that drafted him originally. (Photo: Kirby Lee / Imagn Images)
Chargers put Mike Williams on NFL's PUP list to start training camp
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink  ·  Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·  3 hours ago

Former Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams was one of five LA Chargers to land on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list upon the start of training camp this week.

ESPN's Adam Schefter notes that Williams can be activated at any point and this being a "roster management tool." Rookies reported for camp on July 12 and veterans are due in on July 16.

This offseason, Williams agreed to a $6 million, one-year deal with the team that drafted him originally.

He left LA to sign with the New York Jets last year but totaled only 12 catches for 166 yards over nine games. He was dealt to the Pittsburgh Steelers and saw just nine catches for 132 yards over nine games.

He tore his ACL back in 2023 with the Chargers to end that season early. Williams tallied 4,806 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns with the Chargers from 2017-23.

He was drafted No. 7 overall by the Chargers in 2017.

If any player on the PUP list remains there to start the season, they are out at least the first four games of the year.

